How to Stop Overthinking and Control Anxiety: Easy Mind-Calming Tip That Work

We have zillions of thoughts about small things in life and because of which we often get in stress. We remember smallest thing said by someone and keep our mind busy at the end we get frustrated. Many people have the habit of taking it to their own and then thinking about it for a long time. This has a big impact on the mind of those people. They are angry inside. They cannot sleep peacefully at night.

There are always some thoughts going on in their minds. Such people are constantly stressed. That is why fitness trainer Anshuka Parwani has suggested a simple solution to get rid of unwanted stress. Anshuka Parwani, fitness trainer of celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, has suggested doing Kaleshwar Mudra to reduce the confusion of thoughts in the mind. Although this mudra is easy to do, it has many benefits.

First of all, let's see how to do Kaleshwar Mudra. To do this mudra, sit upright. Then, connect the tips of the thumbs and middle fingers of both hands together. Fold the remaining three fingers and then place them together. Place your hands in such a way that the thumb is close to your heart and sit upright with your eyes closed. Initially, do this mudra for 3 to 5 minutes. Then gradually increase the time and do it for 15 to 20 minutes.

Benefits of doing Kaleshwar Mudra

1. Doing Kaleshwar Mudra regularly helps reduce mental restlessness and helps the mind remain calm.

2. People who have a habit of anxiety or overthinking should do Kaleshwar Mudra regularly.

3. Kaleshwar Mudra is also useful for getting a peaceful sleep at night.

4. Kaleshwar Mudra is also useful for increasing positivity and concentration. Therefore, it should be done regularly by students as well.