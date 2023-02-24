Hyderabad traffic police constable saves life with CPR

Hyderabad, Feb 24 A traffic police constable in Hyderabad has won many hearts by saving the life of a young man by administering CPR after he had suffered a cardiac arrest.

D. Rajashekhar, attached to Rajendranagar police station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, performed CPR on a man whi collapsed at a bus stand at Aramghar crossroads.

As the man was lying on the ground, the constable showed presence of mind and did CPR to revive him. The man, identified as Balarju, was later shifted to a hospital, where he is recovering.

The constable's gesture has come for praise from Telangana Health Minister T. Harish Rao. The minister took to Twitter to appreciate the cop for doing a commendable job in saving precious life by immediately doing CPR.

Harish Rao said the government will conduct CPR training to all frontline employees and workers next week in view of increasing reports of such incidents.

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi also appreciated the constable. "Salute to Cyberabad Traffic Police Constable Rajashekhar for his alertness & timely CPR that saved a life today. Sri Rajashekhar, In going beyond your duty & showing compassion to a fellow human you have set an example of humanity & for a caring & friendly police!!" he tweeted.

Director General of Police Anjani Kumar appreciated Rajasekhar's bravery. He called it the unwavering commitment towards the public. The exceptional action of Rajashekhar, his swift and effective administration of CPR saved the life in a critical situation, he said.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra commended Rajashekhar's timely act. He said the constable's effective administration of CPR saved the life of a young man.

He appreciated Rajashekhar's spontaneity and dutifulness and presented him a reward.

