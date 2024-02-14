IAP Ki Baat, Community Ke Saath: Nationwide Initiative Launched by IAP to Screen Every Child for Anemia

On the occasion of World Anemia Awareness Day, the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) launched a nationwide path-breaking child health campaign “IAP Ki Baat, Community Ke Saath” in Navi Mumbai to create awareness among citizens about the preventive measures and treatment of Anemia. Under the campaign, mass level screening programs will be carried out by 44,000 dedicated pediatricians from various clinics and hospitals spread across the country. They will screen every child for anemia, ensuring early detection and intervention at no cost.

The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5, 2019-2020) revealed that more than half of women in the reproductive age group (15-49 years) and nearly 67.1% of children aged 6-59 months are affected by anemia in India. The causes of anemia are nutritional deficiencies (iron, folic acid, vitamin B12), chronic infections like malaria, genetic conditions, and unhealthy dietary habits. Iron deficiency anemia is the most prevalent type and is often associated with insufficient consumption of iron-rich foods, poor iron absorption, and excessive blood loss during menstruation or childbirth. In 2018, the Government came up with the Anemia Mukt Bharat (AMB) strategy, to decrease the incidence of anemia among women, children, and adolescents.

“The goal is to ensure that accurate and relevant information is accessible to everyone, which can have a significant impact on children's well-being and contribute to overall societal health. Through this initiative, IAP aims to reach millions of individuals with reliable childcare information using various communication channels such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, television, radio, newspapers, influencers, and government partnerships,” said Dr GV Basavaraja, IAP President 2024 at the launch ceremony.

Basavaraja added that in India, anemia poses a major public health issue. “It is a condition marked by a shortage of red blood cells or insufficient hemoglobin in the bloodstream, leading to decreased oxygen-carrying ability. This can cause tiredness, feebleness, diminished cognitive performance, and a higher risk of infections and illness, leading to frequent absences from school and hindered social development,” he