IIT Madras Patents Use of Indian Spices in Cancer Treatment

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) have patented a method to use Indian spices in cancer treatment. The medications, derived from these spices, could be available by 2028.

Early studies show promise for the spice-based nanomedicines in preventing various cancers, including those of the lung, breast, colon, cervix, mouth, and thyroid. Additionally, the treatments appear safe for healthy cells, researchers said.

IIT Madras is currently addressing safety and cost concerns, which are major challenges with existing cancer therapies. Animal trials have been successful, and clinical trials are planned, aiming for market availability by 2027 or 2028.

"While the medicinal benefits of Indian spice oils have been known for centuries, their bioavailability has limited their use," said R. Nagarajan, a professor in IIT Madras' Department of Chemical Engineering. "Formulating them as nanoemulsions effectively overcomes this limitation."

Read Also | Cancer Treatment Must Include Drugs as Dying Cells Release Particles After Chemotherapy and Radiotherapy: Research

Nagarajan highlighted several advantages of nano-oncology compared to conventional cancer treatments: potentially fewer side effects, lower costs due to the abundance of Indian spice oils, and improved patient quality of life.

M. Joyce Nirmala, chief scientific officer at IIT Madras, emphasized the effectiveness of the patented spice-based nanoformulations against various cancers in early studies. Notably, the chosen spices are edible, potentially reducing the risk of harmful side effects.

India, being the world's largest spice producer, offers a potential advantage for large-scale, low-cost production of these medicines, researchers added.