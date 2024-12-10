IIT Madras releases world 1st 3D images of human foetal brain

Chennai, Dec 10 In a significant feat, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Tuesday released the most detailed 3D high-resolution images of the foetal brain.

For the first time in the world, 5,132 brain sections were digitally imaged at cell resolution using cutting-edge brain mapping technology developed by the team at Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre at IIT.

The research is critical for India as the country accounts for nearly one-fifth of the world’s childbirths at 25 million each year.

This makes it vital for the country to understand brain development from the foetus to a child, to adolescence, and a young adult, and developmental disorders like learning disabilities and autism.

“This study will pave the way for new scientific discoveries, allowing quantification of neurodevelopmental disorders and advances in fetal medicine. This is now the largest publicly accessible digital dataset of the human fetal brain, advancing current knowledge by 20X. This is the first time such advanced human neuroscience data has been produced from India and made freely available as a global resource,” said Prof. Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam, Head, Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre, IIT Madras.

The key applications of generating such high-resolution brain images are advancements to current foetal imaging technologies, for early diagnosis and treatment of developmental disorders.

This work termed ‘DHARANI’, is available open source, and will advance the field of neuroscience and potentially lead to the development of treatment for health conditions affecting the brain.

“I am delighted that India is at the forefront in generating human foetal brain maps for the first time through this cutting-edge technology developed by IITM’s Brain Centre. We are pleased that the support from our office has seeded this pioneering effort advancing scientific knowledge in this frontier area of brain sciences, and has generated a global resource for researchers worldwide,” said Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser.

These findings have been accepted for publication as a special issue by the Journal of Comparative Neurology.

