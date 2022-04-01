India logs 1,335 new Covid cases, 52 deaths

New Delhi, April 1 India reported 1,335 fresh Covid cases, a marginal rise from the previous day's count of 1,225 in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

A total of 52 deaths were also registered in the span of 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 5,21,181.

Following a continuous downward trend, India's active caseload has further declined to 13,672, constituting 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

A total of 1,918 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,24,90,922. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 6,06,036 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 78.97 crore cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily positivity rates too. The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.23 per cent and the daily positivity rate is also reported to be 0.22 per cent.

On the vaccination front, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 184.31 crore as per the provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Friday morning. This has been achieved through 2,20,52,965 sessions.

Over 1.72 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of Covid vaccine since the beginning of the inoculation drive for the 12 to 14 age group, said the ministry on Friday morning.

More than 15.62 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Friday morning.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor