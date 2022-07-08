India logs 18,815 new Covid cases, 38 deaths

New Delhi, July 8 India saw a marginal decline in Covid cases with 18,815 infections reported in the past 24 hours, against previous day's 18,930 count, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

During the same period, 38 fatalities took the nationwide death toll to 5,25,343.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has also risen to 1,22,335 cases, accounting for 0.28 per cent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 15,899 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,29,37,876. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.51 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has also marginally risen to 4.96 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate currently stands at 4.09 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,79,470 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 86.57 crore.

As of this morning, the Covid vaccination coverage exceeded 198.51 crore, achieved via 2,59,95,556 sessions.

Over 3.72 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor