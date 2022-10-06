India logs 2,529 fresh Covid cases, 12 deaths

New Delhi, Oct 6 India reported 2,529 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, against the previous day's 2,468 count, Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

In the same period, 12 more Covid related deaths took the national fatalities tally to 5,28,745 as per the report.

The active caseload presently stands at 32,282 cases, accounting for 0.07 per cent of the total positive cases.

As per the data, the recovery of 3,553 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,40,43,436. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has been reported to be 2.07 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate also stands at 1.38 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,22,057 tests were conducted increasing the overall tally to over 89.62 crore.

As of this morning, the country's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 218.84 crore.

More than 4.10 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

