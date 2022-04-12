India logs 796 fresh Covid cases, 19 deaths

New Delhi, April 12 India recorded 796 Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a marginal decline against 861 infections recorded the previous day, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

In the same span, 19 Covid-related fatalities have occurred across the country, taking the death toll to 5,21,710.

Following a continuous downward trend, the country's active caseload has declined to 10,889. Active cases now constitute 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

A total of 946 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,25,04,329 Consequently, the country's recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,06,251 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 79.45 crore cumulative tests.

The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.24 per cent, however the daily positivity rate is also reported to be 0.20 per cent.

On the vaccination front, the country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 185.90 crore as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning. This has been achieved through 2,25,28,350 sessions.

Over 2.27 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

More than 19.18 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

