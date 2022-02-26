India records 11,499 fresh Covid-19 cases, 255 deaths

New Delhi, Feb 26 India on Saturday reported a further decline in Covid-19 cases with 11,499 infections in the past 24 hours against 13,166 cases registered in the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said.

A total of 255 new Covid-related deaths have also been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 5,13,481.

Meanwhile, the active Covid cases have reduced to 1,21,881 which constitute 0.28 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 23,598 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,22,70,482. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.52 per cent, the Ministry said.

Also in the same period, a total of 11,36,133 tests were conducted across the country. India has, so far, conducted over 76.57 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 1.36 per cent while daily positivity rate has risen to 1.01 per cent.

With the administration of over 28.29 lakhs vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 177.17 crore as of this morning. This has been achieved through 2,02,74,848 sessions.

More than 11.80 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, according to the ministry.

