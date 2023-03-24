India reports 1,249 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

New Delhi, March 24 In the last 24 hours, India reported 1,249 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The country's total active caseload has risen to 7,927 which is 0.02 per cent of the overall.

The two new fatalities reported from Gujarat and Karnataka, has increased the overall death toll to 5,30,818.

The recovery of 925 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,61,922. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.79 per cent.

Meanwhile, the daily and weekly positivity rates stood at 1.19 per cent and 1.14 per cent, respectively.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,05,316 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 92.07 crore.

As of Friday morning, India has administered total 220.65 crore vaccines against Covid, including 6,117 doses in the last 24 hours, the Ministry said.



