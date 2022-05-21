India reports 2,323 fresh Covid cases, 25 deaths

New Delhi, May 21 India on Saturday reported 2,323 fresh Covid cases, an increase against the 2,259 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said.

In the same period, 25 new fatalities were reported which increased the overall death toll to 5,24,348.

The active caseload of the country marginally declined to 14,996 cases, accounting for 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,346 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,94,801 Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

India's daily positivity rate has also declined to 0.47 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stood at 0.51 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,99,382 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 84.63 crore.

As of Saturday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 192.12 crore, achieved via 2,41,62,678 sessions.

Over 3.26 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor