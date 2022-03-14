India reports 2,503 new Covid cases, lowest in 680 days

New Delhi, March 14 In a significant development, India reported only 2,503 new cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest single-day spike in 680 days, the Union Health Ministry announced on Monday.

In the same period, 27 people also succumbed to the virus, taking the overall death toll to 5,15,877.

The number of active cases also further reduced to 36,168, the lowest in 675 days.

These cases now account for 0.08 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the Ministry said.

The recovery of 4,377 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,24,41,449. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.72 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 5,32,232 tests were conducted across the country, which increased the total to 77.90 crore.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily positivity rates as well, the Ministry said.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.47 per cent and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.47 per cent.

India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 180.19 crore as of Monday morning. This has been achieved through 2,10,99,040 sessions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor