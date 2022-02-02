India saved around 1 lakh lives during third wave of Covid in Dec-Jan

New Delhi, Feb 2 Covid-19 vaccines prevented more than 90,000 deaths during the third wave, December 28, 2021 to January 31, 2022, according to a research report by the SBI.

About 14,756 Covid-19 deaths have occurred in India during the third wave and the model projected about 93,000 deaths would have occurred without the vaccines.

To understand the importance of vaccines, the report tested a two stage least square

