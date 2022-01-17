India sees slight dip at 2.58L new Covid cases, 385 deaths

New Delhi, Jan 17 India on Monday reported marginal decline in fresh Covid cases at 2,58,089 in the last 24 hours. In the same time span, total 385 deaths have also been reported, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With the addition of 385 new deaths, the total death toll due to the coronavirus has climbed to 4,86,451.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has jumped to 16,56,341 which constitute 4.43 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The Omicron infection tally has risen to 8,209 across the country, an increase of 6.02 per cent from the past day.

The recovery of 1,51,740 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recoveries to 3,52,37,461. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 94.27 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 13,13,444 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 70.37 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 14.41 per cent amid sudden spike in the cases. The daily positivity rate rose to 19.65 per cent, up from 16.28 per cent the previous day.

With the administration of over 39 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 157.20 crore as of Monday morning.

More than 13.79 crore balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, according to the health ministry as of on Monday morning.

