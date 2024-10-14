Indian pharma market grows 5.1 pc in September

New Delhi, Oct 14 The Indian pharma market grew 5.1 per cent (year-on-year) in September, led by cardiac, dermal and anti-diabetic therapies, a report showed on Monday.

For the 12 months ending in September, the industry grew 7.7 per cent YoY, led by price growth and new launches. However, volume growth was moderate at 0.8 per cent (on-year) last month, according to the report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Acute therapies grew at a modest rate of 3 per cent YoY while chronic therapies grew at 8 per cent last month.

The share of acute therapies segment in the overall Indian pharma market stood at 61.3 per cent for moving annual total (MAT), with YoY growth of 3 per cent. The chronic therapies segment (38.7 per cent of the total industry) grew 8 per cent, according to the report.

Indian pharma companies held a majority share of 84 per cent in market, while the remaining was held by multinational pharma companies.

According to the report, both MNCs and Indian companies registered single-digit growth (on-quarter) last month.

The industry’s top brand, Augmentin, experienced a decline of 2 per cent YoY to Rs 730 million with a market share of 0.4 per cent last month.

Out of the top 10 brands, Udiliv and Thyronorm clocked 16.5 per cent and 10.2 per cent YoY growth of Rs 569 million and Rs 572 million, respectively, in September.

According to a BNP Paribas report, they expect firms to continue to cash in on one-off opportunities over FY25-26, readying a product pipeline for launch beyond FY26 would be key.

“Some firms are investing in biosimilars, but we think Indian firms may be late entrants and might not get the traction they expect,” the report mentioned.

