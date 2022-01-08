Indonesia reports 518 new Covid-19 cases, 5 more deaths

Jakarta, Jan 8 Indonesia has confirmed 518 new Covid-19 cases, raising the country's tally of infections to 4,265,187, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The ministry reported that the death toll from Covid-19 in the country rose by five to 144,121, while 214 more people recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,115,572, Xinhua news agency reported.

As the Indonesian government is accelerating its national vaccination programs to curb the spread of the virus, more than 168.81 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 116.11 million have taken the second doses.

Indonesia started mass Covid-19 vaccinations in January last year.

Aiming to fully vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country, the Indonesian government has administered over 286.23 million doses, including the third booster jabs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor