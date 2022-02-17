Indonesia reports 64,718 new Covid-19 cases, 167 more deaths

Jakarta, Feb 17 Indonesia on Wednesday confirmed 64,718 new Covid-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 4,966,046, the country's Health Ministry said.

The death toll from Covid-19 in the country rose by 167 to 145,622, while 25,386 more people recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,375,234, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the data released by the ministry.

As the Indonesian government is accelerating its national vaccination programs to curb the spread of the virus, more than 188.83 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 137.48 million have taken the second doses.

Indonesia started mass Covid-19 vaccinations in January last year.

Aiming to fully vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country, the government has administered over 333.82 million doses, including the booster jabs.

