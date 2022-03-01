Indore: Doctors remove 30 teeth from 10-year-old boy with 50 teeth

A shocking incident has taken place in Madhya Pradesh. A 10-year-old boy was found to have 50 teeth in his mouth. The boy had complained to the doctor that he was having pain in his teeth. The doctors then examined the boy and found that he had a very rare disease. In the medical field, this disease is called Odontoma. In this case, a 10-year-old boy was found to have swollen mouth. He had been having pain in his teeth for several days. So the doctors decided to operate on the boy.

Dr. Sachin Thakur said that if this child had not been treated in time, it would have had serious consequences in the future. The extra teeth in the boy's mouth also began to affect his healthy teeth. Now a team of 3 doctors has successfully operated on this boy. During the operation, 30 teeth were extracted from the child's mouth. He said that by the age of 18, 30 teeth will come back in the mouth of a child. This operation was very difficult. It took about two and a half hours for the doctor. The doctor said that the boy was in good health and his condition was improving.