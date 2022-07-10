IPSC Pain & Spine Hospital Organizes a Health camp in Collaboration with GMR

After the grand success of the health camp at NHRCL (National High-Speed Railways Corporation), IPSC wore one more feather on the HAT by getting empanelled with GMR Group of Companies. GMR Group is an Indian multinational conglomerate headquartered in New Delhi. On 23rd June 2022, IPSC organized a health camp at the premises of GMR Infratech headquarters, IGI airport New Delhi. The Camp is organized by the CMO of the GMR group Dr Hazarika and headed by Dr Amit Mittal, GM Operations from IPSC.

The overall camp is to sensitize the employees of GMR for their well-being, especially for endocrinal disorders of the thyroid. More than 100 employees participated in the camp and availed the facility of general awareness about thyroid and also got their blood tests done for thyroid by the team of IPSC, department of pathology. Post camp CEO, Director of IPSC Pain and Spine Hospital, Dr (Maj) Pankaj N Surange, addressed the participant employees from GMR and depicted a talk on Myths and Facts about Spine. The whole talk was an interactive session between Dr (Maj) Pankaj and the audience from GMR, discussing the major reasons for pains and management of spine-related problems. Dr (Maj) Pankaj explains that most of the spine-related problems in today’s scenario are lifestyle diseases and continued sitting for desk work. Many of the problems of chronic pains also arise from a sudden increase in physical exercise. He also explained the various myths and facts describing the correct mattresses to choose, the use of the right pillow, the right exercises in case of spine pains, sitting styles during work, correct selection of chairs; he also explained the role of MISPI (Minimal Invasive spine procedures techniques) to avoid major surgeries. The role of regenerative medicines was also explained. It was overall an eye-opener interactive session for the employees of GMR and was well praised by each and every one. Dr Ravi, Dr Vishal, a medical specialist from GMR. Dr (Maj) Harshita Surange, Director IPSC India, Amit Mittal, GM operations, Avinash Sinha, Digital Marketing Manager, Ms Rajni Gussain, OPD Manager and hospital coordinator from IPSC India, were present at the event.