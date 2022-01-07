Jaipur Literature Festival rescheduled to March 5-14

New Delhi, Jan 7 The 15th edition Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), originally scheduled to take place in January end, has been rescheduled to March 5 to 14 in view of the rising Covid cases in the country.

Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, which produces the Jaipur Literature Festival, said, "Keeping in mind the advent of the new Covid variant and the sharp rise in the number of cases across the country, we have thought it best to reschedule the festival and hold it in March 2022. We remain committed to bringing the festival back to Jaipur as an on-ground, immersive experience, promoting dialogue, discussion and debate on books and ideas."

The festival will take place in a hybrid avatar with both on-ground sessions as well as virtual presence.

