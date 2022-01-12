J&K sees highest single-day spike of 1,695 new Covid cases

Jammu, Jan 12 Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported the highest single-day spike of 1,695 new Covid cases and one death during the last 24 hours.

An official bulletin said that there were 812 new cases and one death in the Jammu division and 883 cases in the Kashmir division.

Meanwhile, another 262 patients recovered - 140 from the Jammu division and 122 from the Kashmir division.

So far, 348,201 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 337,412 have recovered, while 4,547 have succumbed.

The number of active cases is 6,242 out of which 3,348 are from the Jammu division and 2,894 are from the Kashmir division.

During the last 24 hours 71,541 doses of vaccine were administered and 65,348 tests conducted in J&K.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor