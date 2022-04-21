Kerala CM Vijayan, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan to leave for US for treatment

Thiruvananthapuram, April 21 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan are set to leave for the United States for their treatment.

Chief Minister Vijayan will be leaving on April 23 for treatment at the prestigious Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. This would be his third visit after taking over as the Chief Minister and the second this year.

Even though there is no 'official' word on Vijayan's ailment, sources say that he is suffering from prostate cancer, while Balakrishnan is said to be suffering from cancer of the pancreas.

Vijayan's predecessors- E.K.Nayanar and V.S.Achuthanandan, known for their hate towards the imperialistic attitude of the West, had also sought treatment in the western world.

Ever since the news of Vijayan's US visit surfaced, the social media is abuzz with activity with few of the netizens trolling him over the "double standards" of the CPI-M.

