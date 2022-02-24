Kerala continues to see dip in daily Covid tally, TPR

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 24 Kerala continues to register fewer new Covid cases, as on Thursday 4,064 turned positive, while the test positivity rate also came down to 7.82 per cent, said a statement from State Health Minister Veena George.

While there were 9,531 more recoveries, the number of active cases stands at 41,675, of which 6.7 per cent were admitted in hospitals.

There were 15 Covid deaths taking the total death tally to 64,803.

