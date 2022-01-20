Kerala logs 46,387 Covid cases, highest single day rise ever

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 20 The daily Covid positive cases in Kerala reached a record high on Thursday when 46,387 people turned positive and the daily test positivity rate reached a staggering 40.2 per cent, said State Health Minister Veena George in a statement.

On Wednesday it was 34,199 new cases and the TPR was 37 per cent.

The situation in the state capital district looked very grave after 9,605 people turned positive with Ernakulam closely behind with 9,605 cases, Wayanad district recorded the least, 827 cases.

Consequent to the steep rise in daily cases which have been a phenomenon in the past week, at present there are 1,99,041 active cases.

George's statement revealed that there were only 3 per cent of the positive cases who were admitted to hospitals.

A total of 32 Covid deaths were recorded, taking the total death tally to 51,501 in the state so far.

There were 15,388 recoveries on Thursday.

On the vaccination front 99.8 per cent (2.67 crore) have had one dose, of which 83 per cent (2.21 crore) have taken both the doses.

Likewise in the age group of 15 to 18 years, 57 per cent (8.69 lakh) have been given one dose and starting Friday over 900 schools in the state will function as a vaccination centre to vaccinate the remaining students.

The gravity of the cases reveals that of the 46,387 new cases, 29,926 people had taken both the doses, while 2,162 had taken one dose, while 8,958 people have reported not to have taken any dose.

