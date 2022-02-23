Kerala logs 5,023 Covid case, TPR at 8.15%

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 23 Kerala continues to breathe easy as the daily Covid tally and the test positivity rate (TPR) continue to fall, with the state seeing 5,023 new cases on Wednesday and TPR was 8.15 per cent, Health Minister Veena George said in a statement.

While there were 11,077 recoveries, the state has 47,354 active cases, of which 6.6 per cent were in hospitals.

Another 13 Covid deaths were reported, taking the total death tally to 64,591.

Of the above 18-year-olds, 100 per cent (2.69 crore) have had one dose, of which 86 per cent (2.30 crore) have taken both, and in the 15-18 years group, 76 per cent (11.73 lakh) have been given one dose, while 29 per cent (4.41 lakh) have now received their second dose also.

