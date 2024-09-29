Kerala: Massive protest held outside child hospital after power blackout for over 3 hours

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 29 A massive protest was held outside the Sree Avittam Thirunal Hospital (SAT) in Thiruvananthapuram following a power outage on Sunday.

The hospital near the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College is locally known as Women and Child Hospital and is under the state government. This is one of the largest hospitals in the government sector in the state for Women and Children.

Sources said that the hospital experienced a power outage for two days. However, on Sunday, the power outage was witnessed for three continuous hours.

Reportedly, a childbirth case also took place at the hospital during the power outage.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George told media persons that there was a power outage due to some technical issues and that she has taken up the matter with the state electricity minister, K. Krishnankutty.

The State Electricity Minister told media persons that the issue has been resolved and power connection will be restored soon.

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Deputy Mayor C.K. Raju who is present near the hospital told media persons that this was the first time that such a situation has happened in the hospital and added that the first priority is to restore power and that the reason for the power outage will be probed after this.

--IANS

aal/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor