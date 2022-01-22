Kerala reports over 40K Covid cases for 3rd day in a row

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 22 For the third consecutive day in Kerala, the number of daily new Covid cases crossed 40,000 while the daily test positivity rate reached an all-time high of 44.80 per cent, Health Minister Veena George said on Saturday.

There were 45,136 positive cases on Saturday up from 41,668 on Friday. On Thursday, the state recorded the highest-ever single day tally of 46,387 cases after the pandemic broke out.

Ernakulam district recorded a high of 8,143 cases, followed by the capital district with 7,430 cases.

A statement by the Health Minister pointed out that across the state, there were 2,47,227 active cases of which just 3 per cent were being treated at hospitals.

On Saturday, 70 Covid deaths was reported, taking the death toll to 51,739.

