Kerala sees 42,154 new Covid cases, 10 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 31 After recording more than 50,000 daily new Covid cases in the past week, Kerala on Monday saw its tally come to 42,154 and the test positivity rate settle at 42.40 per cent, Health Minister Veena George said in a statement.

The day also saw 38,458 people turn negative while the active cases totalled 3,57,552, of which only 3.2 per cent of the patients were in hospitals.

There were another 10 Covid deaths, taking the total death tally to 54,395.

Meanwhile the high level committee overseeing the Covid matters in the state on Monday decided to continue with the Sunday lockdown, there during the past two Sundays where the police keep a close tab on movements in the roads and allow only essential travel.

On the vaccination front, 100 per cent (2.68 crore) have had one dose, of which 84 per cent (2.25 crore) have taken both the doses.

In the 15-18 years segment, 71 per cent (10.75 lakh) have been given one dose.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor