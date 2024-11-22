Know How Combining Curd and Onion Can Lead to Gas, Acidity, and Nutrient Deficiency

No matter the season, there are numerous benefits to consuming curd. Whether using milk, curd, cream, or various spices, these ingredients enhance the flavor of our dishes. Curd is a staple in many recipes and is known for its positive effects on gut health. Packed with nutrients like protein, calcium, vitamin B6, and vitamin B12, it is a highly nutritious food. However, it is essential to avoid combining curd with certain ingredients.

Some individuals choose to add onion to their curd. While this is common in salads, mixing curd with onion can inadvertently harm our health. Dr. Kapil Tyagi, director of the Noida-based Kapil Tyagi Ayurveda Clinic, warns that the combination of curd and onion in a salad may be detrimental to our well-being.

The side effects of combining curd and onion are noteworthy:

- Curd and onion possess different properties; onion is hot in nature while curd is cold. Together, they can upset the body's balance and negatively impact health.

- Curd contains probiotics, which are beneficial for digestion, while onion is rich in fiber and sulfur compounds. When consumed together, they can disrupt digestive health and lead to discomfort.

- This combination can also cause gas and acidity issues. Individuals suffering from stomach disorders should avoid pairing curd with onion, as it may exacerbate their symptoms.

- Moreover, onion's sulfur content can hinder the absorption of essential nutrients like calcium from curd.

According to Ayurveda, consuming curd and onion together is not advisable. This combination can spoil both the taste and texture of dishes, the pungent flavor of onion clashes with the creamy taste of curd.

In summary, some food pairings, such as milk and curd or urad dal and curd, should also be avoided to prevent potential health problems. Being mindful of these combinations can help maintain digestive health and overall well-being.