Know How Garlic Can Help You Get Rid of Cold and Cough: Simple Remedies That Work

We add garlic in every possible dish in kitchen, may it be soup, vegetables, pickles. It enhances the dish's taste and makes your tummy happy. But did you know that garlic can act as a medicine and cure your most common illness? Consuming garlic oil or crushed raw garlic is also beneficial for health as it contains special component called allicin, the strong smell of garlic is due to this component which is very beneficial for health. Apart from this, garlic contains vitamin 'C', antioxidants, sulfur compounds and anti-inflammatory properties. Which increases the immune system and gives the body the strength to fight infections.

Garlic is consider very beneficial for cough and cold as it has antibiotic properties which help in destroying viruses and bacteria and reduces the duration of cold and cough. Garlic dissolves phlegm stuck in the respiratory tract, reduces sore throat and helps breathing.

Eating garlic fried in hot ghee helps to control cough. Boiling garlic in hot water and inhaling its steam cleans the respiratory tract and makes breathing easier.

If you chew a piece of garlic when you have a cold. It is a little spicy, but it helps to get rid of cold. The heat in garlic is effective in treating colds and coughs. Do try this remedy.

Other Benefits of Garlic

The benefits of garlic are not limited to colds and coughs. It improves heart health, controls blood pressure and reduces the risk of heart disease. Garlic reduces bad cholesterol and increases the level of good cholesterol. Which keeps blood vessels healthy. It is useful for digestion because it increases appetite. It reduces indigestion and gas. Garlic is also beneficial for the skin and its antiseptic properties prevent skin infections and keep the skin healthy.

Garlic is invaluable for health, but its use should be limited. If consumed in excess, it can cause acidity, stomach pain or bad breath. When used in the right quantity and properly, garlic is truly an effective remedy for coughs, colds, and many other ailments.