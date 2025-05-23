Why You Should Keep Garlic Under Your Pillow Every Night; Know Benefits

Garlic is used in almost every Indian vegetable or dish. Dishes do not taste good without garlic. Garlic not only adds taste to food, but also provides more than one tremendous benefit to health. Therefore, garlic is also considered an important medicine in Ayurveda. Garlic improves blood circulation in the body. Therefore, garlic is considered a panacea to keep heart disease away. Many experts always advise eating raw garlic every morning on an empty stomach. But many do not know that you do not get its benefits only by eating garlic.

You can get its benefits even without eating garlic. Earlier, people used to keep a clove of garlic under their pillow while sleeping. Now what does this do? You must have wondered. Let's find out the answer to that.

Nutrients in Garlic: Vitamin 'K', vitamin E and zinc present in garlic are useful for maintaining good immune system. Garlic contains a medicinal substance called allicin. Therefore, it helps in getting rid of fungus and bacteria. Garlic purifies the air in the house: You may have heard that earlier, garlic was tied in a corner of the house. This used to eliminate bacteria and viruses in the air in the house. At the same time, garlic attracts negative energy and creates positive energy in the house. Due to this, many people sleep with a garlic clove (Garlic Cloves Benefits) under their pillow. Gets better sleep: It is believed that sleeping with a garlic clove under their pillow improves the quality of sleep and also eliminates other sleep-related problems. The reason for this is that garlic contains sulfur. The smell of which makes you feel calm and helps you sleep better. Removes negative energy: Garlic attracts negative energy and gives positive energy. Therefore, even today, many people sleep with a garlic clove under their pillow. Removes phlegm: Garlic is hot and pungent, so it is a vata and phlegm remover. It also eliminates many stomach problems. This removes many toxins from the body.

Also Read: Malaika Arora Shares Unique Morning Hack to Reduce Face Puffiness Without Ice

6. No gas: Garlic eliminates the problem of gas formation in the stomach. Garlic is also good for the heart and reduces bad cholesterol in the body and increases good cholesterol. The smell of garlic is beneficial in eliminating all these problems.