Know Why Drinking Too Much Tea May Harm Your Health

Most people in India start their day with tea or coffee. Many people drink tea or coffee several times a day. Some people like to drink tea to relieve laziness. This gives instant energy. But drinking too much tea is not good for health. This can cause many problems. Sleep and appetite can be affected. Heart-related diseases can also occur. Does drinking tea in such a situation increase cholesterol? Many people have this question now.

What is the harm of drinking too much tea?

Increases blood pressure, cholesterol, saturated fat. Acidity problem. Pimples appear. Lack of sleep. Suffering from ulcers. Bone loss. Dehydration. There may be restlessness.

How does cholesterol increase?

Cholesterol can increase rapidly due to irregular eating habits and a wrong lifestyle. This increases the risk of high blood pressure, heart stroke, heart attack, and coronary artery disease. Accumulation of unhealthy fats in the body can cause them to accumulate in the blood vessels and affect circulation. It increases the risk of heart diseases. Doctors ask to be careful with high cholesterol.

Does drinking tea increase cholesterol?

According to health experts, drinking tea with high milk content increases cholesterol and saturated fat. Due to this, the blood vessels become narrow and the blood pressure increases. According to experts, tea with milk can weaken the metabolism. This weakens the fat-burning process in the body. Drinking too much tea with milk increases cholesterol levels. However, you can drink herbal tea, but there should be a limit.