K'taka CM tests Covid positive; Omicron tally rises to 479, Covid cases cross 11k-mark

Bengaluru, Jan 10 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday after attending the funeral of Kannada litterateur Chandrashekar Patil in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, with 146 new cases, the Omicron tally swelled to 479 in the state. Karnataka reported 11,698 new Covid cases on Monday and Bengaluru Urban district reported 9,221 cases.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. My health is fine, I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who has recently come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested," Bommai said. All scheduled programmes of CM Bommai have been temporarily cancelled.

As many as 146 new cases of Omicron were confirmed in Bengaluru on Monday taking the overall tally in Karnataka to 479, Health Minister K. Sudhakar said.

"We have completed 50 per cent first dose vaccination for children in the age group of 15 to 17 years. 15.60 lakh children in this age group are administered with the first dose to date in the state," he stated.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru Police department's West Zone alone, 27 Covid positive cases were reported taking the tally in the division to 87.

Karnataka reported 11,698 new Covid cases on Monday taking the positivity rate of the state to 7.77 per cent. 1,148 persons have been discharged and four Covid deaths are reported across the state, according to the Health and Family Welfare department bulletin.

The total active cases in the state swelled to 60,148. Bengaluru Urban district reported 9,221 cases and the number of cases in Mysuru stood at 309. Mandya (306), Udupi (219), Hassan (171) also reported more cases.

