K'taka logs 1,849 Covid cases, 24 deaths in 24 hrs

Bengaluru, Feb 16 Karnataka logged 1,849 new Covid cases against 5,418 discharges and 24 deaths on Wednesday. The number of total active Covid cases in the state stood at 23,284. The positivity rate for the day stood at 1.90 per cent and case fatality rate has been 1.26 per cent.

Karnataka logged 1,568 new Covid cases against 6,025 discharges and 25 deaths on Monday and the state logged 2,372 new Covid cases against 5,395 discharges and 27 deaths on Sunday.

The number of new Covid cases in Bengaluru Urban came down to 835 against 1,979 discharges. The state reported 24 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total active cases have come down to 9,955 in the city.

A total of 99,516 Covid tests were done in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate has come down to 1.90 per cent from 4.25 per cent last week. The recovery rate stood at 98.39 per cent in the state. A total 1,440 patients are being treated at various hospitals.

