K'taka reports 6,151 Covid cases; 49 deaths

Bengaluru, Feb 7 Karnataka on Monday reported 6,151 Covid-19 cases over 2,000 less than Sunday when the state recorded 8,425 fresh infections, officials said.

Meanwhile, 49 deaths were also reported in the state.

The positivity rate for the day came down to 6.19 per cent in the last 24 hours from 6.51 per cent on Sunday.

The case fatality rate for the day stood at 0.79 per cent.

The total active cases in the state came down to 87,080 from 97,781.

The number of positive cases came down to 2,718 on Monday from 3,822 on Sunday in Bengaluru.

Also, 6,726 people were discharged from hospitals in the city in last 24 hours.

Bengaluru reported 15 deaths on a single day. The new Covid cases continued to decrease in Karnataka as well as its state capital Bengaluru.

No district in the state recorded new Covid cases in four digits. The cases in all districts have come down.

Positivity rate has come down from 13.45 per cent in the last week to 6.19 per cent in the last 24 hours in the state.

The recovery rate for the day stood at 96.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, 644 international passengers arrived from high risk countries and 14 of them tested positive for Covid-19.

