K'taka witnesses slide in Covid cases, reports 514 infections

Bengaluru, Feb 26 Covid-19 cases in Karnataka on Saturday came down to 514 against 1,073 discharges and 19 deaths, officials said.

The positivity rate for the day stood at 0.84 per cent while the case fatality rate for the day was 3.69 per cent.

The state logged 628 new Covid cases against 1,349 discharges and 15 deaths on Friday.

The number of new Covid cases in Bengaluru Urban came down to 345 against 544 discharges.

On Saturday, 13 Covid deaths were reported.

In the last 24 hours, 61,040 Covid tests have been done in the state.

The recovery rate stood at 98.80 per cent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor