Lata Mangeshkar tests Covid positive, admitted to ICU

Mumbai, Jan 11 Veteran playback singer and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar has tested positive and has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital, her family members said here on Tuesday.

The 92-year old has been admitted to the ICU of the Breach Candy Hospital, close to her home in south Mumbai.

She has mild symptoms and her condition is described as stable, with a team of senior doctors attending to her.

