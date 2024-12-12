Look Back 2024: Health Ministry Bans High-Risk Drugs Including Painkillers, Vitamin D and Acidity Medications

As 2024 comes to a close, the healthcare sector has witnessed major changes, capturing widespread attention. This year, the Indian government implemented a ban on 156 medicines, including widely used drugs such as Cheston Cold, which are often taken for pain relief. The decision, made by the Ministry of Health and the Drug Control Board, was prompted by concerns over the safety and efficacy of these medications. Despite being commonly consumed for various ailments, these drugs were removed from the market after raising questions about their effectiveness.

Allopathic Medicines Containing Phenylephrine

Phenylephrine, a common ingredient used in the treatment of colds, coughs, and nosebleeds, has been banned this year by the Ministry of Health. While it is widely used, excessive consumption of phenylephrine can lead to heart-related issues. Several studies have raised concerns about its ability to increase blood pressure and negatively affect heart health, prompting the decision to remove these drugs from the market.

High-Dose Paracetamol Drugs

Paracetamol, a widely used pain reliever for conditions like fever and headaches, has been subject to a ban on high-dose formulations in 2024. The Health Ministry's decision comes after concerns that excessive doses can severely damage the liver, with the potential for fatal consequences.

Vitamin D Supplements

In 2024, the government also banned medicines containing excessive doses of vitamin D, commonly used to address vitamin D deficiency. Overconsumption of vitamin D can lead to an excess of calcium in the body, which can cause serious health issues such as bone pain, kidney stones, and heart problems.

Drugs Containing Combinations of Multivitamins and Minerals

In 2024, the government also banned certain drugs containing a combination of multivitamins and minerals. While these supplements provided users with high nutritional value, an imbalance in their composition could lead to adverse effects on health, including muscle weakness, blood pressure fluctuations, and other complications.

Ban on Antibiotics

Several antibiotics, including "Ceftin" and "Colistin," were banned this year due to concerns over their overuse and improper usage. Such practices can lead to bacterial resistance, making it more difficult to treat infections. The government has imposed strict regulations on the use of these antibiotics to combat the growing threat of antibiotic resistance.

Pain Relievers

Certain pain relievers, including those with a combination of paracetamol and mefenamic acid, were banned in 2024 due to concerns over misuse leading to addiction and serious health issues. These medications were commonly used for osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and period pain.

Urine Infection Drugs

Drugs like Ofloxacin and Flavogen, used to treat urinary infections, have been removed from the market due to safety concerns.

Stomach Pain, Acidity, and Vomiting Medications

Several drug combinations used to treat gastrointestinal issues, anti-allergic reactions, and skin problems have been banned this year.

Migraine Medications

Medications combining nausea prevention with migraine relief, and drugs containing sildenafil (commonly found in Viagra) along with muscle-relaxing agents, have also been banned.

Reason for the Ban

The government banned these drugs due to the ineffective combination of ingredients and the presence of unnecessary components. Many of these medications had been approved by state licensing authorities without proper trials, and the individual ingredients had only been approved separately.