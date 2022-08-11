Lucknow records spurt in Covid-19 cases with 145 infections in 24 hrs

Lucknow, Aug 11 Lucknow alone has reported 145 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours while Uttar Pradesh reported 940 cases.

Among the new infected cases in Lucknow, four had contracted from people who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier, six had travel history from other states and 38 had influenza-like illness and tested positive for the infection.

Another three tested positive for Covid-19 when they visited hospital for some other illness.

In Lucknow, 95 patients have recovered and at present, there are 778 active Covid-19 cases.

The areas that reported fresh Covid-19 cases include Alambagh (33), Chinhat (17), Aliganj (16), Sarojini Nagar (12), Indira Nagar (10), N.K. Road (7), Gosainganj (3), Kakori (2) and one case each in Aishbagh, Itaunja, Mal and Mohanlalganj.

According to data from the Uttar Pradesh Health Department, 59,140 Covid-19 samples were tested in the past 24 hours in the state which comprises 5,790 active cases and majority among them are in home isolation.

"In the past 24 hours, 766 patients recovered and till now 20,81,183 patients have recovered from Covid-19. The recovery rate in the state is more than 98 per cent," said Abhishek Shukla, Secretary General, Association of International Doctors.

Amit Mohan Prasad, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Health, said, "In the past 24 hours, 3,64,148 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered while a total 35,46,00,512 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state till now. The state has reported a total 21,10,551 Covid-19 cases and 23,578 deaths till now."

Among new Covid cases in the state, Gautam Buddha Nagar reported highest 172 cases, Ghaziabad 81, Meerut 67, Varanasi 16, Prayagraj 40 and Gorakhpur has 16, according to the state Health Department data.

Gautam Buddha Nagar has highest 1,084 active Covid-19 cases under treatment while Ghaziabad has 544, Meerut 356, Varanasi 275, Prayagraj 190 and Gorakhpur has 111 active Covid-19 cases.

