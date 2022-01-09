Lucknow reports 876 cases in a day

Lucknow, Jan 9 Lucknow has reported 876 new Covid cases, taking the total number of active cases in the state capital to 2,573 which is the highest in the past eight months.

Among the new cases, 253 were the contacts of patients diagnosed with the virus earlier, while 167 had travel history to other states or countries.

At least 133 had got themselves tested after developing mild symptoms. Besides, 19 people were found to be infected in routine testing done before admitting them to various hospitals for surgeries related to other diseases.

The highest number of cases were reported from the Chinhat area where 166 people tested positive for infection followed by 120 in Aliganj, 77 in Indiranagar, 74 in Alambagh, 71 in Old City, 60 in Sarojini Nagar, 53 in Nawal Kishore Road and 47 in Kaiserbagh.

CMO office spokesperson, Yogesh Raghuvanshi, said of the total cases reported in the last 24 hours, 15 patients were admitted to hospitals for observation as they had mild symptoms. Of these, seven were at the KGMU and four each at SGPGIMS and Command Hospital. "Other patients are isolating at home," he said.

