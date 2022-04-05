Lucknow reports zero Covid-19 cases after 104 days

Lucknow, April 5 Lucknow has reported zero Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

This is the first time in 104 days that the state capital of Uttar Pradesh has not reported a single case.

This is in sharp contrast to April 2021, when the second wave had taken the city into its grip.

In two months, April and May 2021, more than 1.5 lakh people got infected and over 1,200 died due to Covid-19.

According to the official press release from the office of the Chief Medical Officer, Lucknow, no sample in the city has tested positive for the Covid-19 infection in the past 24 hours.

Three existing patients have recovered, bringing down the number of active cases to 36.

Earlier, on December 21, 2021, Lucknow had recorded zero cases.

However, thereafter, within a couple of days, the third wave had started and by January 9, the number of cases being reported daily crossed the 1,000-mark.

The third wave, which was far less severe than the second, peaked with 3,643 cases on January 20 followed by a long and gradual decline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor