Macao closes public venues amid Covid spike

Macao City, June 19 The Macao government on Sunday announced the closure of public venues including schools, parks, museums and sports facilities in an effort to reduce crowd gathering amid a Covid-19 spike.

Mass testing will start on Sunday afternoon, which is scheduled to be completed within two days, Xinhua news agency quoted the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre of Macao as saying.

The source of the infections is unclear yet, said Ao Ieong U, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture.

Those leaving Macao to enter its neighbouring city Zhuhai in the Chinese mainland are required to present negative nucleic acid test reports effective within 24 hours instead of the previous seven days.

On Sunday, Macao reported 12 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases.

