Madhya Pradesh to re-open schools with 50% capacity from Feb 1

Bhopal, Jan 31 The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday decided to re-open schools for all classes from February 1 (Tuesday). The classes, however, will resume at 50 per cent capacity.

A decision in this regard was taken by the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state on Monday.

The Chief Minister said that offline classes for all government and private schools from classes 1 to 12 will be resumed Tuesday onwards. However, the schools would be allowed to function offline classes with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Meanwhile, restrictions imposed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state will remain unchanged.

The state has already imposed night curfew.

Social, religious, economic, entertainment, political gatherings etc. are allowed to function with a limit of 250 people.

Sports activities in stadiums will remain functional with 50 per cent capacity.

The daily Covid cases in the state have crossed the 4,000 mark in just four days.

The state government had on January 14 ordered the closure of schools and hostels for all classes till January 31 in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said board exams will be conducted offline and the department has started its preparation. The board exams for classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to start from February 17.

The state on Sunday has reported 9,305 fresh Covid-19 cases with daily positivity rate of 11.49 per cent against 11.74 per cent in the previous day.

