Maha: 2 men baffled as Covid tests are positive & negative in 24 hours

Mumbai, Jan 12 In these panicky coronavirus times, two persons from Mumbai and Thane this week got weird shockers on their Covid-19 infection status from a government lab, two private labs of the same company, and status on the Centre's portal.

Within hours after they underwent their RT-PCR tests, the two jittery men were declared as both Covid-19 'Negative' and 'Positive' playing havoc with their lives, families, neighbourhood, offices and travel plans.

On Monday, a Mumbai realtor Vijay P. Agarwal, 58, of Malad, who had to step out for some meetings, routinely checked his status on the Centre's Aarogya Setu portal and was aghast to find himself mentioned as 'Positive'.

"I immediately shut myself in my room in self-isolation and underwent the RT-PCR test from the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor