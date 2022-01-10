Maha continues to be worst Omicron hit, Rajasthan outnumbers Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 10 With 410 fresh Omicron infections detected in the last 24 hours, the national tally of this highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus has climbed to 4,033. Of the total, 1,552 people have recovered from the new strain nationwide so far, said Union Health Ministry on Monday morning.

As per the health ministry, the Omicron infection has spread into 27 States and UTs so far. Maharashtra continues to be worst hit at 1,216 Omicron infections with 207 cases detected in the last 24 hours. Of them, 454 patients have been discharged.

However, Rajasthan has replaced Delhi at second position with total 529 Omicron cases, out of which 305 have been discharged so far. Delhi continues with 513 Omicron cases. Of them, 57 have been discharged from the hospital so far.

Delhi is followed by Karnataka with 441 cases of this variant. Kerala has registered 333 Omicron cases so far.

Among other states, Gujarat has so far detected 236 cases, while Tamil Nadu continues with 185 cases. Telangana and Haryana also have 123 Omicron cases each.

Poll bound Uttar Pradesh has 113 cases of this variant. The number of cases however has risen to 74 in Odisha and 28 in Andhra Pradesh. Punjab and West Bengal have 27 cases each and Goa has 19 Omicron cases, as per the health ministry data. Madhya Pradesh has reported one fresh Omicron case in 24 hours, taking the tally to 10.

However, the Omicron case count continues in single digit for Assam at 9 and Uttarakhand at 8. Meghalaya has 4 Omicron cases so far. Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmi, Andman and Nicobar Islands have so far 3 cases each and Puducherry has 2 cases.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh, Manipur and Chhattisgarh continue with one case of this variant each so far.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor