Maha to set up task force to monitor Covid situation: Fadnavis

Nagpur, Dec 21 The Maharashtra government will soon set up a Task Force to monitor the Covid situation, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the state Assembly on Wednesday.

He said the state government will coordinate with the Central government and its agencies on this.

Fadanvis was replying to a query from Opposition Leader Ajit Pawar, who raised the issue in the Lower House.

Pawar expressed concern over the return of Covid and the precautions taken by China, US and Japan, and called for initiating urgent measures to tackle the situation.

