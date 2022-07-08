Mandaviya calls for multi-level collaboration to eliminate vector-borne diseases

New Delhi, July 8 Highlighting that the issue of vector control and elimination is cross-cutting and requires close collaboration with several other departments, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday exhorted the states to ensure inter-sectoral coordination and work closely with other related departments.

Mandaviya urged the states to launch 'Jan Abhiyaans' with 'Log Bhaagidari' to enthuse and engage citizens and communities to ensure that their homes, premises and neighborhoods are free of mosquitoes.

"Log Bhagidaari is pivotal for launching Jan Abhiyaan for vector control and elimination. Let us start with our own homes and communities to ensure there is no vector breeding in our neighbourhoods," said Mandaviya while virtually reviewing the preparedness for prevention and control of vector-borne diseases with 13 high-burden states.

The states included Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tripura, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu.

These states were advised to involve Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres for notification of cases, case management, ensuring community engagement through campaign for observation of dry day, use of personal protective measures, etc.

The states were also asked to ensure timely availability and effective distribution of drug/diagnostics along with insecticides, fogging machines etc.

"Let us engage ASHAs and anganwaadi workers for door-to-door campaigns for awareness enhancement, community mobilisation and distribution of kits, medicines and other services," he stated, stressing that joint efforts by the states and central government hold the key towards effectively lowering and eliminating the burden of vector-borne diseases (VBDs) across the country.

"Well laid out micro-level action plans at village, block, district, state and national levels with effective reviewing shall go a long way in meeting the targets," he said.

The Centre has the target of eliminating malaria by 2030, Lymphatic Filariasis by 2030 and kala-azar by 2023. The Centre is providing technical support through guidelines, advisories, epidemiological reports on outbreak preparedness, financial support through budget under NHM, monitoring and supervision, awareness through IEC campaigns, additional support through Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (GFATM) to 10 states.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor