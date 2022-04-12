Mandaviya reviews operationalisation status of tele-consultation services

New Delhi, April 12 Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday chaired a meeting through video-conference with the Health Ministers and senior officials of all states and union territories to review the operationalisation status of Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centres (HWCs), Tele-consultation services and physical and financial progress made under ECRP-II.

Mandaviya also provided guidance on the preparation and invited suggestions from states and union territories for the fourth anniversary celebrations of AB-HWCs.

"E-Sanjeevani is providing affordable and accessible health care as envisioned by the Prime Minister. People in many states have been quick to recognise the benefits of e-sanjeevani and this has led to an encouraging trend of widespread rapid adoption of this digital modality of seeking health services," the Health Minister said while chairing the meeting.

He said that tele-consultation services are very crucial for people in the remote areas, and are helpful in making healthcare services accessible for all.

The states and UTs should mobilise all stakeholders in providing services at the spokes and efficiently connecting them with the hubs.

He also advised them to promptly and pro-actively spread awareness regarding AB-HWCs 'health melas' which will be organised from April 18 to 22 in addition to the Yoga sessions to be organised on April 17 at all HWCs so that citizens can actively participate in these health melas and become aware of the HWCs services provided in their regions.

"We should promote Yoga among the masses so that everyone benefits from this," he added, highlighting the importance of working as Team India. He said that we as a government must take the 'whole of government' and 'whole of society approach' to serve our citizens in a better way and ensure good governance.

"The way, the government has worked in mission mode in providing quality medicines through Jan Aushadhi Kendras is a prime example of this, added Minister Mandaviya.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor