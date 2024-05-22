Mango Lovers Beware: FSSAI Warns Against Unsafe Ripening Methods

Although the summer season can be unpleasant, many eagerly awaits just to enjoy juicy mangoes. There are very few people who do not like to eat mangoes. we love to make and eat various mango recipes, such as mango shakes, mango ice cream, amras-puri, curry panhe, and mango pickle. However, it is crucial to consume mangoes properly to stay healthy. Recently, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has instructed fruit traders, handlers, food business operators (FBOs), and operators of fruit-growing centers to strictly adhere to the norms regarding the artificial ripening of fruits. They have also issued a warning against the use of calcium carbide powder for ripening mangoes.

According to FSSAI, the use of calcium carbide powder for mango ripening has been banned since 2011. Despite this, many fruit traders continue to use this harmful chemical. Calcium carbide can seriously harm people's health.

Disadvantages of Eating Mangoes Treated with Calcium Carbide

Mangoes and some other fruits are often ripened using calcium carbide powder, which releases acetylene gas into the atmosphere. This process also involves arsenic and phosphorus, both harmful to health. Consuming mangoes treated with calcium carbide can lead to serious health issues such as dizziness, irritability, frequent thirst, weakness, difficulty swallowing food, vomiting, and skin rashes.